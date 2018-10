The Wild Boars team, who earlier this month were guests at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, were given a tour of the Galaxy's StubHub Center stadium before training with members of the MLS team at a nearby pitch.

Â

The Thai youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, were retrieved from the Tham Luang cave complex in July after a dramatic rescue effort.

Â

Friday's visit to the Galaxy was set up by US television star Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted the team on her show on Monday.

Â

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic had also appeared as a surprise guest to meet the team on the show.

Â

"I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team, is more braver than me... This is probably the best team in the world," Ibrahimovic said.

Â

Â

The team became the centre of global media sensation as the world watched and waited for news of their rescue in June.Â

Â

The rescue effort claimed the life of a rescue diver, former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan.