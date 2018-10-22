What's on: Do you know of events for English speakers around Sweden?

Whether it's a language exchange in Umeå, a parents' meetup in Örebro, a career event in Gothenburg, a running group in Stockholm or a talk in Malmö about how to gain Swedish nationality, there are plenty of events geared towards international residents in Sweden.
If you are organizing or know of a local event near you in Sweden that you would like to inform people of, we would love to add it to our what's on list and publish it on The Local.
You can email details to events.sweden@thelocal.com
Just let us know the following:
What's on: name of event
Where: city/town/village/venue/address
Date and time
Event by: who is hosting the event
Description: two or three lines about the event and the group hosting it
Link to a page/group/site so people can find more information or book a place
We are looking for events that are geared towards English speakers. They don't necessarily have to be for native anglophones, but it should be possible to get by if you speak some English. So for example, a French language exchange fits the bill if the other language is English rather than only French or Swedish-French.
If you have any questions please email emma.lofgren@thelocal.com.