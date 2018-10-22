What's on: Do you know of events for English speakers around Sweden?

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

events

Are you organizing an event in Sweden this month? Let us know! Photo: click60/Depositphotos
Help us build The Local's new monthly what's on page by letting us know about events around Sweden that are designed for the English-speaking community.

Whether it's a language exchange in Umeå, a parents' meetup in Örebro, a career event in Gothenburg, a running group in Stockholm or a talk in Malmö about how to gain Swedish nationality, there are plenty of events geared towards international residents in Sweden.

If you are organizing or know of a local event near you in Sweden that you would like to inform people of, we would love to add it to our what's on list and publish it on The Local.

You can email details to events.sweden@thelocal.com

Just let us know the following:

What's on: name of event

Where: city/town/village/venue/address

Date and time

Event by: who is hosting the event

Description: two or three lines about the event and the group hosting it

Link to a page/group/site so people can find more information or book a place

We are looking for events that are geared towards English speakers. They don't necessarily have to be for native anglophones, but it should be possible to get by if you speak some English. So for example, a French language exchange fits the bill if the other language is English rather than only French or Swedish-French.

If you have any questions please email emma.lofgren@thelocal.com.

events
