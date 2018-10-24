15 magical Christmas markets in Sweden this year

<p><i>This article is available to Members of The Local. <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180207/heres-why-were-asking-you-to-become-a-member-of-the-local" target="_blank">Read more about membership here</a>.</i></p><p><u><strong>Southern Sweden</strong></u></p><p><a href="https://malmo.se/Kultur--fritid/Kultur--noje/Festivaler--utomhusnojen/Fira-hogtider-i-Malmo/Jul-.html"><strong>Jul i city, Malmö </strong></a></p><p>Atmospheric light installations on the Gustav Adolf Square are the trademark of the biggest Christmas market in Malmö. There are a variety of themes that give the corners of the market different atmospheres, but a heated dome in the middle of the square, which serves as a café, connects them all. During its one month of existence, the market has a packed programme that includes choirs, acrobatics and other performances.</p><p><strong>When: </strong>November 25th – December 23rd</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> Free</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="sv">Jul i City på Gustav Adolfs torg <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Malm%C3%B6?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Malmö</a> >> <a href="https://t.co/RDsH0YjyEq">https://t.co/RDsH0YjyEq</a> <a href="https://t.co/nreTFPvhTA">pic.twitter.com/nreTFPvhTA</a></p>— Malmö stad (@malmostad) <a href="https://twitter.com/malmostad/status/935116543217864705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 27, 2017</a></blockquote></div><p><a href="http://www.mittmollan.se/marknad/"><strong>Mitt Möllan Christmas Market, Malmö </strong></a></p><p>The trendy and multicultural area of Möllevången in Sweden's third biggest city has become the spot for a special Christmas market for those looking for a modern and hipster-ish atmosphere. The Mitt Möllan traders' association organizes a market that promises art, culture, food and fashion.</p><p><strong>When:</strong> December 1st – 2nd</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> Free</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BcUjmoAHCoX\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="https://www.kalmarslott.se/index.php?/evenemang/julmaessa-pa-kalmar-slott"><strong>Kalmar Castle, Kalmar </strong></a></p><p>This spectacular 800-year-old castle has established itself as one of the largest Christmas fairs in Sweden. For four days, the whole building will be opened to the public and visitors get the chance to wander around in the historic decorated halls. Inside, there will also be Christmas and winter music. Around the castle, about 120 craftsmen from all over Sweden have their stands and sell handmade items. </p><p><strong>When: </strong>November 29th – December 2nd</p><p><strong>Tickets: </strong>90 kronor (free for children up to 12)</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BcIDpt3HcEw\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="https://fredriksdal.se/event/jul-pa-fredriksdal-4/?date=20181207130000"><strong>Jul på Fredriksdal, Helsingborg </strong></a></p><p>Advent lights in the trees set the mood for this old-fashioned Christmas market in the open-air museum and botanical garden of Fredriksdal in Helsingborg. Here you can buy Christmas lights and gifts, look at a festive exhibition or simply enjoy the smell of freshly baked bread. There are plenty of activities for children, as well as music.</p><p><strong>When:</strong> December 7th – 9th</p><p><strong>Tickets: </strong>100 kronor (free for <a href="https://kulturkortet.se/" target="_blank">Kulturkortet</a> holders and children up to 18)</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BcF_6H9BTDV\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="http://www.wapno.se/maessor/julmaessa-2018/"><strong>Wapnö Gård, Halmstad </strong></a></p><p>If the Christmas market at Wapnö Gård had to have a theme, it would probably be cows. Wapnö Gård is a castle and working farm that's open all year round, but especially popular during the beginning of winter. Then, children have the opportunity to learn about real farm life. Additionally, there are about 150 exhibitors selling different sorts of crafts and Swedish Christmas delicacies. These are mostly the farm's own produce; so if you have any questions about the food you're purchasing, just ask.</p><p><strong>When:</strong> November 22nd – 25th and November 30th – December 2nd</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> 80 kronor (free for children under 12)</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'Bb4a2YZg6iS\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="https://www.bosjokloster.se/sv-SE/program/sk%C3%A5nska-juldagarna-34412838"><strong>Skånska Juldagarna, Höör </strong></a></p><p>Bosjökloster offers another traditional Christmas event: a market in the grounds of a monastery. Buy food and handcrafted items by local producers, such as homemade sweets and bread, but also handmade candles and sheepskin clothes. And don't miss the Christmas concerts in the old church. Children can see the farm animals, solve puzzles or go on a treasure hunt.</p><p><strong>When:</strong> November 30th – December 2nd</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> 100 kronor, on Sunday 50 kronor (free for children under 18)</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'Bo3Xkm7HnC1\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><u><strong>Central Sweden</strong></u></p><p><a href="http://www.stortorgetsjulmarknad.com/" target="_blank"><strong>Old Town, Stockholm</strong></a></p><p>Right in the middle of Stockholm's Old Town, around 40 stands set up shop ahead of the festive season, selling Swedish Christmas sweets, smoked reindeer, elk meat, a range of Swedish handicrafts and decorative arts, and much more. The setting alone is enough to get anyone into a romantic Christmas mood. This market might actually be one of the oldest in Europe, since the first Christmas market in the square was held as early as 1523 (although its current format started in 1837).</p><p><strong>When: </strong>November 24th – December 23rd</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> Free</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1539856970_sdltb8eab0e-nh.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">A still from the Christmas market in Stockholm's Old Town. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT</span></i></p><p><a href="http://www.skansen.se/en/julmarknad-p%C3%A5-skansen"><strong>Skansen, Stockholm</strong></a></p><p>Stockholm's open-air museum Skansen has been honouring the Christmas market tradition since 1903. A market square invited the visitors to warm up with bonfires and traditional Swedish food. The whole area of Skansen takes part in the early holiday celebrations and sells arts and crafts as well as food and other Christmas presents. Activities like dancing around a Christmas tree or ice-skating make the Christmas market at Skansen a destination for the whole family.</p><p><strong>When: </strong>November 24th – December 16th, on different dates. Click <a href="http://www.skansen.se/en/julmarknad-p%C3%A5-skansen" target="_blank">here</a> for more info</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> 125 kronor for adults, 60 kronor for 4-15-year-olds, 105 kronor for students and seniors </p><p><style type="text/css"></style></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BcnAjbJBo4b\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="https://www.goteborg.com/en/kronhus-christmas/"><strong>Kronhusjul, Gothenburg </strong></a></p><p>Combine a history lesson with a stroll through a Christmas market at the Kronhusjul in Gothenburg. Kronhuset is one of Gothenburg's oldest buildings from 1654. Inside and around the house is a traditional Swedish Christmas market with one of the specialties being local craftsmen selling their creations. </p><p><strong>When:</strong> December 1st – 22nd</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> Free</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BdE_XTnloFa\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="http://www.astridlindgrensnas.se/besok-astrid-lindgrens-nas/aktiviteter/julmarknad/"><strong>Astrid Lindgrens Näs, Vimmerby</strong></a></p><p>Step into the childhood home of one of Sweden's most widely popular children's authors. The annual Christmas market is a melting pot of arts and crafts, performances and traditional music. Groups of up to 12 people can join a guided tour of the writer's home, decorated as it would have looked around Christmas at the time (pre-booking necessary).</p><p><strong>When:</strong> December 14th–16th</p><p><strong>Tickets:</strong> 60 kronor (owners of a season ticket and children up to 16 can enter free)</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BZL4iV9HqEV\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><u><strong>Northern Sweden</strong></u></p><p><a href="https://www.lulea.se/evenemang/julmarknadigammelstad.4.53adf9d915e7cac79122dbb.html"><strong>Gammelstads Kyrkstad, Luleå</strong></a></p><p>The Gammelstad Church Town is the country's largest and best-preserved church town, and a Unesco World Heritage site with more than 400 quaint little red cottages. Once a year, the Hägnan open-air museum in the town provides space for about 80 exhibitors at what may very well be one of Sweden's most atmospheric Christmas markets. If you go there, be sure to wear layers and layers, because it will be cold.</p><p><strong>When:</strong> December 8th–9th</p><p><strong>Tickets: </strong>30 kronor</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'Bce5GCgF4l8\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><a href="https://www.jokkmokksjulmarknad.se/"><strong>Jokkmokks Christmas Market, Jokkmokk </strong></a></p><p>Jokkmokk is located in the north of Sweden, in the Arctic Circle. It is an important place for the Sami people, the only indigenous population in Scandinavia, and mainly famous for its winter market in February, which has been an unbroken tradition since 1605. 