15 magical Christmas markets in Sweden this year

Southern Sweden

Jul i city, Malmö

Atmospheric light installations on the Gustav Adolf Square are the trademark of the biggest Christmas market in Malmö. There are a variety of themes that give the corners of the market different atmospheres, but a heated dome in the middle of the square, which serves as a café, connects them all. During its one month of existence, the market has a packed programme that includes choirs, acrobatics and other performances.

When: November 25th – December 23rd

Tickets: Free

Mitt Möllan Christmas Market, Malmö

The trendy and multicultural area of Möllevången in Sweden's third biggest city has become the spot for a special Christmas market for those looking for a modern and hipster-ish atmosphere. The Mitt Möllan traders' association organizes a market that promises art, culture, food and fashion.

When: December 1st – 2nd

Tickets: Free

Kalmar Castle, Kalmar

This spectacular 800-year-old castle has established itself as one of the largest Christmas fairs in Sweden. For four days, the whole building will be opened to the public and visitors get the chance to wander around in the historic decorated halls. Inside, there will also be Christmas and winter music. Around the castle, about 120 craftsmen from all over Sweden have their stands and sell handmade items.

When: November 29th – December 2nd

Tickets: 90 kronor (free for children up to 12)

Jul på Fredriksdal, Helsingborg

Advent lights in the trees set the mood for this old-fashioned Christmas market in the open-air museum and botanical garden of Fredriksdal in Helsingborg. Here you can buy Christmas lights and gifts, look at a festive exhibition or simply enjoy the smell of freshly baked bread. There are plenty of activities for children, as well as music.

When: December 7th – 9th

Tickets: 100 kronor (free for Kulturkortet holders and children up to 18)

Wapnö Gård, Halmstad

If the Christmas market at Wapnö Gård had to have a theme, it would probably be cows. Wapnö Gård is a castle and working farm that's open all year round, but especially popular during the beginning of winter. Then, children have the opportunity to learn about real farm life. Additionally, there are about 150 exhibitors selling different sorts of crafts and Swedish Christmas delicacies. These are mostly the farm's own produce; so if you have any questions about the food you're purchasing, just ask.

When: November 22nd – 25th and November 30th – December 2nd

Tickets: 80 kronor (free for children under 12)

Skånska Juldagarna, Höör

Bosjökloster offers another traditional Christmas event: a market in the grounds of a monastery. Buy food and handcrafted items by local producers, such as homemade sweets and bread, but also handmade candles and sheepskin clothes. And don't miss the Christmas concerts in the old church. Children can see the farm animals, solve puzzles or go on a treasure hunt.

When: November 30th – December 2nd

Tickets: 100 kronor, on Sunday 50 kronor (free for children under 18)

Central Sweden

Old Town, Stockholm

Right in the middle of Stockholm's Old Town, around 40 stands set up shop ahead of the festive season, selling Swedish Christmas sweets, smoked reindeer, elk meat, a range of Swedish handicrafts and decorative arts, and much more. The setting alone is enough to get anyone into a romantic Christmas mood. This market might actually be one of the oldest in Europe, since the first Christmas market in the square was held as early as 1523 (although its current format started in 1837).

When: November 24th – December 23rd

Tickets: Free



A still from the Christmas market in Stockholm's Old Town. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Skansen, Stockholm

Stockholm's open-air museum Skansen has been honouring the Christmas market tradition since 1903. A market square invited the visitors to warm up with bonfires and traditional Swedish food. The whole area of Skansen takes part in the early holiday celebrations and sells arts and crafts as well as food and other Christmas presents. Activities like dancing around a Christmas tree or ice-skating make the Christmas market at Skansen a destination for the whole family.

When: November 24th – December 16th, on different dates. Click here for more info

Tickets: 125 kronor for adults, 60 kronor for 4-15-year-olds, 105 kronor for students and seniors

Filmstaden, Stockholm

Filmstaden in Solna, or 'The Swedish Hollywood', where stars like Greta Garbo and Ingrid Bergman worked on many movies with famous directors, welcomes visitors to a Christmas market for one day only in December. There's also the option of taking a guided tour around the historical grounds.

When: December 9th

Tickets: Free, but the tours cost 50 kronor per person

Liseberg theme park, Gothenburg

Millions of Christmas lights transform Sweden's biggest leisure park Liseberg every year into a glittering winter landscape. In its Christmas area, the park serves up the whole Christmas fantasy, with themed areas: A Christmas market, a medieval village and a winter land… you name it. You can also meet Santa, listen to Swedish fairytales and the park's iconic rabbits are sure to keep your little ones entertained.

When: November 16th – December 30th, click here for more details

Tickets: Entrance from 110 kronor (free for children up to 110 centimetres), 265 kronor for a ticket and unlimited rides.

Kronhusjul, Gothenburg

Combine a history lesson with a stroll through a Christmas market at the Kronhusjul in Gothenburg. Kronhuset is one of Gothenburg's oldest buildings from 1654. Inside and around the house is a traditional Swedish Christmas market with one of the specialties being local craftsmen selling their creations.

When: December 1st – 22nd

Tickets: Free

Astrid Lindgrens Näs, Vimmerby

Step into the childhood home of one of Sweden's most widely popular children's authors. The annual Christmas market is a melting pot of arts and crafts, performances and traditional music. Groups of up to 12 people can join a guided tour of the writer's home, decorated as it would have looked around Christmas at the time (pre-booking necessary).

When: December 14th–16th

Tickets: 60 kronor (owners of a season ticket and children up to 16 can enter free)

Jul på Vallby, Västerås

The open-air museum Vallby near Västerås is another place that should be particularly interesting for children, as an old farm is opened and you're welcome to pet the animals. Next to that, there are old-fashioned market stands selling local crafts while Christmas songs fill the air with a festive vibe. The market also offers a diverse but traditional programme, with puzzles, Swedish folk music and choirs.

When: December 1st-2nd

Tickets: Free

Northern Sweden

Gammelstads Kyrkstad, Luleå

The Gammelstad Church Town is the country's largest and best-preserved church town, and a Unesco World Heritage site with more than 400 quaint little red cottages. Once a year, the Hägnan open-air museum in the town provides space for about 80 exhibitors at what may very well be one of Sweden's most atmospheric Christmas markets. If you go there, be sure to wear layers and layers, because it will be cold.

When: December 8th–9th

Tickets: 30 kronor

Jokkmokks Christmas Market, Jokkmokk

Jokkmokk is located in the north of Sweden, in the Arctic Circle. It is an important place for the Sami people, the only indigenous population in Scandinavia, and mainly famous for its winter market in February, which has been an unbroken tradition since 1605. The newly established Christmas market, however, is held in celebration of the winter solstice and offers visitors the chance to lean more about Sami history and culture – with gourmet food and drinks and traditional Sami handcrafts, called duodji.

When: December 8th – 9th

Tickets: free