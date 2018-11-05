Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Sweden's Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson to be proposed as PM

5 November 2018
Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson speaking to press last week. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer / TT
5 November 2018
The leader of Sweden's centre-right Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, will be nominated as the country's next prime minister, the parliamentary speaker said on Monday morning.

The speaker, Andreas Norlén, said he would put forward the proposal next Monday in an effort to break political deadlock that has lasted for eight weeks. This gives the centre-right leader seven days to meet with Sweden's other party leaders and try to form a workable coalition.

Then, parliament will vote on the proposal on Wednesday at the earliest, the day before a debate on this year's budget.

It is not essential for a majority in parliament to support a government proposal, but it will fail if a majority vote against it. If they cannot agree, a new election shall be held within three months. However, this has never happened because parliament has always approved the first proposal.

But Norlén admitted he is not sure if that will be the case this time.

"It's not clear beforehand how different parties will feel about Ulf Kristersson as prime minister," he told Swedish media. If the proposal fails to get enough support, the speaker would have three remaining chances to propose a new government.

"The process must move forward, the dynamic between the parties has to change, the conversations without results have to come to an end," he said.

After the September 9th election left neither of the two main blocs with a clear majority, the country has been in political deadlock. Kristersson and the leader of the centre-left Social Democrats Stefan Löfven were each given two weeks to form a new coalition, but neither succeeded, leading Norlén to take a more active role in the process.

 

 

