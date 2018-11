Over the next ten years, almost 350,000 people are expected to relocated to Stockholm, Dagens Nyheter reported. That's an average of 94 people per day, or the equivalent of one full bus.

By the current rate, in 2027 the population will have grown to 2.6 million, an increase of 15 percent according to the region's latest population forecast. And by 2060, the expected figure is 3,327,200.

"That's a small abatement, but still a very fast increase. The thing that is clearest in the forecast is that we will have more elderly people. We have to be prepared for that, but it doesn't look unmanageable," regional councillor Gustav Hemming told DN.

This is due also to a predicted rise in life expectancy, which could lead to the number of people in the 80-84 age group doubling.

In the past the Stockholm region has grown at a much faster rate than other regions of the country, but by 2027 more people are expected to leave the Stockholm region for other locations in Sweden than vice versa.

Of those who moved from overseas to Sweden in 2017, 27 percent moved to Stockholm. That equates to 38,600 people. Native Swedes returning home from abroad were the largest group, followed by those born in India in second place, with Syria the third most common country of origin.