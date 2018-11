Blocket.se

As well as being a general classifieds site for everything from cars to the furniture to fill your new home with, Blocket offers a wide range of different accommodation options, from entire houses to single rooms, all over Sweden. Click on 'bostad', the 'uthyres' category if you're looking to sub-let, then enter what exactly you're looking for; alternatively, you can pay to post your own advert so potential landlords can contact you directly. Blocket is in Swedish only.



Photo: Screenshot/Blocket.se

Bostad Direkt This website offers second-hand housing for both private people and businesses. Available in English, though many housing descriptions are in Swedish.

Photo: Screenshot/Bostad Direkt Qasa This website lists houses, apartments and rooms for rent. Available in English. It's free to use but note that if you find a rental through Qasa, a portion of the rent goes to the site -- this is included in the figures on the site, but may mean prices are slightly higher than average.

Photo: Screenshot/Qasa Residensportalen Over 3,000 sublets, both corporate and private are available on the site. The offers range from small city apartments to large family homes, and the site also has information on avoiding rental scams and how to calculate reasonable rent. Available in English.

Photo: Screenshot/Residensportalen Andrahand.se

A website that offers a list of sublets available for rent, usually accompanied by pictures. In Swedish only. It's free to sign up to contact landlords, or you can pay extra to get advance notice of new apartments, which may increase your chances of finding something.



Photo: Screenshot/Andrahand.se

BoPunkten.se

A register where you can look for accommodation to rent all over Sweden, focussing mainly on rooms in shared apartments and smaller apartments. To contact landlords, you need to sign up as a member, which costs 495 kronor for three months. In Swedish only.



Photo: Screenshot/BoPunkten.se

The Local's Noticeboard

The forum enables you to search for accommodation, advertise available apartments or rooms and put out appeals for available apartments all over Sweden.



Photo: Screenshot/The Local noticeboard

The Swedish Student Accommodation Association

The association runs a useful site to help students search for accommodation in all Swedish university towns and cities. You can choose the town or city you are interested in and see which companies offer student housing around that area. In Swedish only, but the linked websites may offer English language options.



Photo: Screenshot/Sök Studentbostad

Studentstaden

Owned by Uppsalahem AB (Uppsala's leading housing company), the site offers over 3,000 student rooms and student apartments all over Uppsala.



Photo: Screenshot/Studentstaden



Stifelsen Stockholms Studentbostäder

Stockholm's biggest student housing provider, with nearly 8,000 rooms and apartments all over Stockholm, which are rented out through a waiting-list system. For the entire duration of the tenancy, you must be a member of the Student Union connected to the Stockholm Studenters Central Organization (the organization checks your status daily). Available in English.



Photo: Screenshot/SSSB

Studentbostäder

The website provides a list that shows numerous student housing agencies around Sweden so you can look for accommodation near you. In Swedish only, but some of the linked websites offer English language options.



Photo: Screenshot/Studentbostäder

Studentlya.nu

Sweden's largest housing site for students. Landlords have the chance to rent out rooms and in some cases entire apartments on the site. Studentlya doesn't own the properties themselves, but helps students find accommodation by connecting them to landlords. In Swedish only.



Photo: Screenshot/Studentlya