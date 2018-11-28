Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Plane hits wall at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 November 2018
19:47 CET+01:00
arlandaairportair india

Share this article

Plane hits wall at Stockholm Arlanda Airport
File photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
28 November 2018
19:47 CET+01:00
A passenger plane operated by Air India ran into an exterior wall at Arlanda Airport on Wednesday.
The tip of the plane’s left wing collided with a building some 50 meters from Terminal 5, police wrote in a short press release. 
 
The Boeing airliner had just arrived in Stockholm from New Delhi with 179 passengers on board. According to police, no one was injured and the passengers were able to disembark via a rolling stairway and then walk the short distance to the terminal. 
 
The accident occurred just before 6pm as the plane was taxing to its designated gate. 
 
A spokesperson for Swedavia, which operates a number of airports in Sweden including Arlanda, said that the cause of the accident wasn’t immediately clear. 
 
“The plane came from New Delhi. We can’t say exactly what happened. We are looking into it,” Robert Pletzin told TT. 
 
The incident has not affected traffic at Arlanda, he said. 
 
Video provided to Aftonbladet appears to show the tip of the plane’s left wing stuck in the exterior wall. A witness told the newspaper that the incident resulted in “complete chaos”.
 
“It was filled with police cars, firetrucks, you name it. I said, ‘Shit, the wing is stuck in the wall. You’ve got to be kidding me’,” the witness said. 
 
 
arlandaairportair india
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Members' guide: Know your consumer rights when shopping in Sweden
  2. 'Sweden is not the paradise society everyone imagines: it's more real'
  3. EU court rules against British expats' challenge over 'illegal' Brexit
  4. Sweden essentials: the best winter driving tips to stay safe on the road
  5. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Members' guide: Know your consumer rights when shopping in Sweden
  2. 'Sweden is not the paradise society everyone imagines: it's more real'
  3. EU court rules against British expats' challenge over 'illegal' Brexit
  4. Sweden essentials: the best winter driving tips to stay safe on the road
  5. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections

Discussion forum

28/11
Taking dividends from a Swedish company
28/11
Best savings account
28/11
Sbab bank savings acc
27/11
A personal take on my personal number
27/11
Inbreeding at Swedish university
27/11
Malmö gang criminals get 70m luxury apartment
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

26/11
An Electrician Needed - Dimmer Switches etc
26/11
Wanted: can I share / rent your car?
26/11
Seeking relatives of ANTON NIELSEN b.1839
26/11
Swedish expats food-from-home survey
22/11
Looking for Rugbyplayers in Sweden
13/11
Learn english online with a canadian teacher!
View all notices
Post a new notice