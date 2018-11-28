Plane hits wall at Stockholm Arlanda Airport

The tip of the plane’s left wing collided with a building some 50 meters from Terminal 5, police wrote in a short press release.

28 november 17.45, Varningslarm/haveri, Sigtuna Ett passagerarflygplan krockade med sin vänstra vingspets i en byggnad 50 meter från Terminal 5 på Arlanda. https://t.co/UFGT6a9ktL — Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) November 28, 2018

The Boeing airliner had just arrived in Stockholm from New Delhi with 179 passengers on board. According to police, no one was injured and the passengers were able to disembark via a rolling stairway and then walk the short distance to the terminal.

The accident occurred just before 6pm as the plane was taxing to its designated gate.

A spokesperson for Swedavia, which operates a number of airports in Sweden including Arlanda, said that the cause of the accident wasn’t immediately clear.

“The plane came from New Delhi. We can’t say exactly what happened. We are looking into it,” Robert Pletzin told TT.

The incident has not affected traffic at Arlanda, he said.

Video provided to Aftonbladet appears to show the tip of the plane’s left wing stuck in the exterior wall. A witness told the newspaper that the incident resulted in “complete chaos”.

“It was filled with police cars, firetrucks, you name it. I said, ‘Shit, the wing is stuck in the wall. You’ve got to be kidding me’,” the witness said.