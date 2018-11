The new facility for the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will be based at the city's Ideon Science Park and funded and guided by Vinnova, Sweden's innovation fund.

"The reason that the UN chose to site the innovation centre at Ideon Science Park is the longstanding tradition of developing high-tech innovations in Lund," the organization said in a press release.

The idea, it said, is to bring together technologies based on "engineering, mathematics, medicine, physics and science" and use them to improve people's lives.

"The 2030 Agenda aims to create a world that is sustainable, environmentally secure, economically prosperous and inclusive," Grete Faremo, UNOPS Executive Director, said in the press release

"This new centre shows our commitment to innovation, and to help nurture better solutions for people in need across the world."

UNOPS, based across the Öresund Straits in Copenhagen, this January launched a similar innovation centre in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Global Innovation Centre is intended to bring together Swedish technology start-ups with UN organizations, other UNOPS innovation centres, and "a global network of innovation partners".

The centre was announced on November 27th at the UNOPS Private Sector Forum held in Copenhagen.