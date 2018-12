The Swedish Armed Forces (Försvarsmakten) arranges for some of its fighter jets to fly in a Christmas tree-shaped formation across the country each December as a way of spreading festive cheer among the public.

Throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the jets will be visible in the skies above several of the country's towns and cities.

Residents of Stockholm and Uppsala should look out for the Christmassy jets between 10am and midday on Tuesday, before they pass over Norrköping, Linköping, and several other locations across Östergötland this afternoon, and travel further south to the rest of Götaland and parts of Svealand on Wednesday.

The full schedule for the Christmas flights can be found on the army's website, although all times are estimates and could be adjusted due to weather. Last year several places missed out on the festive display when the flights were cancelled because of poor conditions.

