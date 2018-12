The shooting took place just before 8.30am, as several children at the Kråkan Förskola were having breakfast next to a window overlooking the street.

An eye witness said that he saw the attackers moments before the shooting took place.

"There were four or five men, all of them had black clothes and one of them had a pistol, and then I heard, like, four shots," he said. Witnesses said the perpetrator then jumped in a car and sped away from the scene.

Staff in the school heard the shots, and then saw a man running away. Although the children must have also heard, they appeared not to understand what had happened.

Alex Regnér, a parent, was inside the for a parent-teacher meeting when the shooting took place. When he left shortly afterwards, there was still blood all over the pavement

"There was a woman of about 35, 40, standing by the ambulance and screaming and it was really upsetting," he told The Local. "And there was one young male. He was angry and punching a garage door."

He said the shooting had added to his anxiety about bringing up a small child in the city.

"A couple of weeks ago there was a man running around with a knife, trying to kill children and mothers in the park where we play with our daughter almost every weekend," he said. "And now this happens outside our daycare. It doesn't feel good."

"It happened at exactly the time I usually leave Lo, my my daughter. I'm pretty shaken."