How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am 29 years old. What I normally spend my time doing is working full time at an educational technology company called Strawbees creating lesson plans, video media, and writing while working with educators on a global scale.

On my own time, I enjoy a lot of camping, hikes, cooking vegetarian/vegan dishes with my partner, writing and creating visual artwork in my home studio. I also travel very frequently between Gothenburg and Stockholm on the weekends so it feels like I live in two cities. I am attracted to adventure and exploring.



When and why did you move to your city and neighbourhood?

I moved to Gothenburg one and a half years ago to pursue a new career path, but also to pique my curiosity about living in Sweden. I've known the founders of my company for many years since they first started and they connected with me for my current position. I live in Kortedala, an area that I feel has my basic needs within a 15-minute walk: fresh groceries, the gym, a library, and areas to hike. I picked this area to live in because of a great apartment situation, the coziness and a lot of direct access to nature.



What do you love the most about your city?

I enjoy living in Gothenburg because it has a lot of great communities and low-cost opportunities for artists, the pun humour (yes, puns), the north and south archipelago islands, museums, and lots of access to natural parks with large lakes that are much faster to get to than the opportunities most urban cities provide.



What annoys you the most about your neighbourhood?

Kortedala is currently too far from my work as I live on the other side of the river and the commute is about one hour. Also, if I want to go out with friends, I'm limited to the transport schedule and there is much more happening in central Gothenburg which can also take me up to an hour to get to.



How should I spend a day in your city?

In Gothenburg I recommend taking advantage of the ferry system and going island-hopping in the southern archipelago to enjoy a nice seafood lunch (or have a picnic), go swimming, rent kayaks, have a fika, and hike or ride bikes on the biggest islands.



What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city?

On the north side of the Göta Älv river in Frihamnen there is a free public sauna, pool, and even a boat you can book.

