Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

#SwedishChristmas: How common sweets became Swedish julgodis

Victoria Martínez
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 December 2018
06:59 CET+01:00
membership exclusivesswedishchristmaschristmashistoryfood

Share this article

#SwedishChristmas: How common sweets became Swedish julgodis
Today we look at the history of one of the unsung stars of the julbord. Photo: Anders Wiklund/SCANPIX
Victoria Martínez
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 December 2018
06:59 CET+01:00
Every day until Christmas Eve, The Local explains the unique history behind Swedish Christmas traditions in our own Advent calendar.
This article is available to Members of The Local. Read more articles for Members here.

Julgodis are the sweet Christmas treats that make you want to jump the line at the julbord.

From the time the first container of pepparkakor materializes in supermarkets around late November to the last julbord served sometime in early January, Christmas in Sweden is nothing if not a gastronomic adventure. As anyone who has ever improperly navigated through a julbord knows, it can also be something of a labyrinth at times. Fortunately, the reward is sweet, especially when it comes in the form of julgodis (Swedish Christmas sweets).  

Among the most traditional julgodis are those that have been appearing at the Swedish julbord since the mid-1800s, like marzipan, caramel and toffee. Though also common in the Christmas traditions of other countries, there is a distinct Swedish tradition behind each of these julgodis.

Some of the sweets associated with Christmas in Sweden, like marzipan figures (marsipanfigurer), were a part of high-status banquets for centuries before making their way onto the julbord. And while marzipan has a long history as a Christmas sweet in southern European countries like Spain, you’d be hard-pressed to find a marzipan jultomte or marsipangris (marzipan pig) there.

Likewise, according to the Swedish National Encyclopaedia, knäck (Swedish toffee) has been around since the late 1600s, long before it earned its reputation as a quintessential Christmas sweet. One thing that likely hasn’t changed about knäck over the centuries is its basic recipe, which consists of exactly equal parts of sugar, cream and syrup. Of course, julknäck frequently incorporates other flavours associated with Christmas in Sweden, such as saffron and orange. It’s also such a special Swedish Christmas sweet that certain brands of glögg are made to evoke the flavour of knäck.

Other julgodis made it into the julbord tradition in a slightly more roundabout way. In the 1870s, for instance, small wrapped caramels (julkaramellen) were not placed on the Christmas table, but were instead hung on the Christmas tree, according to Lena Kättström Höök, curator at Stockholm’s Nordiska Museet, who describes the tradition in her book, God Jul! Från midvinterblot till Kalle Anka. There they would hang until the Christmas tree was taken down at the end of the season – much to the frustration of children and anyone else with a sweet tooth, no doubt – when they could finally be eaten during the Julgransplundring (literally, the plundering of the Christmas tree).

Each day until Christmas Eve, we're looking at the story behind one Swedish festive tradition. Find the rest of our #SwedishChristmas series HERE.

membership exclusivesswedishchristmaschristmashistoryfood
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. RECIPE: How to make Swedish saffron buns for Lucia
  2. Lund professor freed student from Islamic State war zone
  3. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  4. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  5. Microsoft buys 130 hectares of land in rural Sweden

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Accommodation 101: How to rent an apartment in Sweden

To describe it as ‘difficult’ to find a rental apartment in Sweden would be an understatement. In fact, it can be such a pain that some people give up altogether and move elsewhere. Don’t be one of them, here are some tips to help you navigate the Swedish rental market.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. RECIPE: How to make Swedish saffron buns for Lucia
  2. Lund professor freed student from Islamic State war zone
  3. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  4. How Brexit is fuelling stress and anxiety for vulnerable Brits in Europe
  5. Microsoft buys 130 hectares of land in rural Sweden

Discussion forum

13/12
Are Swedish people a 'mean' people?
12/12
Changes to radiotjänst fees
12/12
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
12/12
Anyone worried about Brexit?
12/12
Is personnummer enough or do I need an id-kort?
10/12
How much money
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/12
Looking for an apartment to rent
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to discover yourself!
06/12
New built 5 room apt available in Gröndal for long term rent
04/12
Looking to rent an apartment in Stockholm
01/12
Book Our Christmas House - Cleaning Special Offers Stockholm
01/12
Studioapartment in Gubbängen
View all notices
Post a new notice