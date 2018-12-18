Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Sweden's 'man-free' festival was discriminatory, rules Swedish ombudsman

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 December 2018
11:41 CET+01:00
discriminationgenderstatement festivalgothenburg

Share this article

Sweden's 'man-free' festival was discriminatory, rules Swedish ombudsman
Women arriving to Statement Festival in Gothenburg this summer. Photo: Frida Winter/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 December 2018
11:41 CET+01:00
Describing an event as 'man-free' is discriminatory, according to a ruling from Sweden's Discrimination Ombudsman (DO) relating to a music festival aimed at women earlier this year.

The body carried out an investigation into Statement Festival, an event aimed at women which took place in Gothenburg this summer and was organized following multiple reports of assault at other Swedish festivals.

The ruling, issued on Monday, confirmed that describing the festival as "man-free" amounted to "an infringement of discrimination law".

The DO said that no individuals had been discriminated against, and noted that the festival had not in practice enforced the ban on cisgender men (those who identify with the male gender assigned at birth).

"No differentiation based on sex was made between visitors at entry," the ruling said. However, it added that "public statements which clearly discourage" a certain group from attending an event amounts to discrimination, and therefore the festival was in breach of the law prohibiting gender-based discrimination.

Statement Festival was launched by comedian Emma Knyckare in response to reported sexual offences at other music festivals, which led to one of the largest such events in Sweden being cancelled altogether.

After questions were first raised about the festival's definition as 'man-free', organizers confirmed they would also welcome trans men and non-binary people.

"It felt important when so many people wanted it," Knyckare told The Local during the early stages of planning. "All men are not rapists, but almost all rapes are carried out by men. We want to create a free space, a cool festival where women can be without feeling worried. A festival is not the solution, but a reaction to the problem. The goal with the festival is that there shouldn't need to be separatist events."

In the DO's ruling, the body noted that its decision should not be seen as "calling into question the serious problem of sexual assault".

discriminationgenderstatement festivalgothenburg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's first begging ban comes into force
  2. Smaller Gävle goat set on fire but big sibling unscathed
  3. Swedish PM wants new talks to break deadlock
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. Where to next? Join The Local’s new travel group on Facebook

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Alex - 18 Dec 2018 13:44
"cisgender men (those who identify with the male gender assigned at birth)."

Or to give them their full title, 'men'.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Accommodation 101: How to rent an apartment in Sweden

To describe it as ‘difficult’ to find a rental apartment in Sweden would be an understatement. In fact, it can be such a pain that some people give up altogether and move elsewhere. Don’t be one of them, here are some tips to help you navigate the Swedish rental market.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's first begging ban comes into force
  2. Smaller Gävle goat set on fire but big sibling unscathed
  3. Swedish PM wants new talks to break deadlock
  4. Tech giant ABB sells power grids to Hitachi
  5. Where to next? Join The Local’s new travel group on Facebook

Discussion forum

17/12
Best route to drive from UK to Sweden ?
17/12
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
16/12
New member, business bank account advice needed
16/12
Self Employed - Allowable Expenses
16/12
Are Swedish people a 'mean' people?
14/12
Youtube video's downloads
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/12
Looking for an apartment to rent
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to discover yourself!
06/12
New built 5 room apt available in Gröndal for long term rent
04/12
Looking to rent an apartment in Stockholm
01/12
Book Our Christmas House - Cleaning Special Offers Stockholm
01/12
Studioapartment in Gubbängen
View all notices
Post a new notice