"We are classing this incident as an isolated event," said local police chief Pär Cederholm at a press conference. "We have also judged that it is not a terrorist offence."

No one was injured in the blast at the city's second largest secondary school, but the building was evacuated. It remained cordoned off on Thursday afternoon as a bomb squad and police officers continued work at the scene.

Police launched a major operation, with bomb technicians, a dog patrol, and armed police, and one man in his 20s was detained, initially suspected of terror crimes.



A local police spokesperson explained to the TT newswire why they were initially put on such high alert.

"We do not suspect a terror crime, but we we have to work on that assumption right now," said Kim Hild when the explosion was first reported. "We often class the investigation at a slightly higher level so that we can work our way down, and hopefully we will be able to rule out a terror offence, but we can't do that yet."



The man is now suspected of aggravated devastation endangering the public, and on Thursday afternoon the address where he is registered was cordoned off as police carried out multiple searches in connection with the blast.



"There is currently no indication that there will be more offenders than the one we have detained," said Cederholm. He said the initial round of questioning was complete, but he could not give details about what the suspect had said or whether he had confessed to or denied the charges.