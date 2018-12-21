Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Brits in Sweden should be able to 'live as before' in event of no-deal Brexit: EU minister

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
21 December 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
brexitann linde

Share this article

Brits in Sweden should be able to 'live as before' in event of no-deal Brexit: EU minister
There are currently around 20,000 Brits living in Sweden without Swedish citizenship. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
21 December 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
The Swedish government is working on a plan to ensure British citizens in Sweden can "live as before" if Britain leaves the EU without an agreed deal, EU Affairs Minister Ann Linde said on Friday.

"Lots of talk about no-deal Brexit at the moment, not the most probable [scenario], but the [Swedish] government is also preparing for this scenario," Linde wrote in a Tweet.

"For the approximately 20,000 Brits who live in Sweden, preparations have begun so that they will be able to live as before immediately after the exit," she continued.

There are currently around 20,000 British citizens living in Sweden without citizenship in their new country, many of whom are currently ineligible for citizenship or still waiting for a decision on their application. 

READ ALSO: Reader voices: How Brits in Sweden are (and aren't) preparing for Brexit

Speaking to The Local last month, Linde said there would be "big changes" for this group if the UK left the EU without a deal, and advised Brits to "go to the authorities and find out 'can I continue working [if my status changes to that of a third country national]? What kind of permit do I need?'"

Linde also advised Brits to visit the Swedish government's own Brexit homepage, although this is not currently available on the English-language version of the website.

On the page aimed at citizens directly affected by Brexit, the government advised: "For British citizens who are in Sweden with right of residence under EU law, the Swedish government's preparations are aimed at enabling them to remain in Sweden on similar terms."

"Therefore these citizens would be given the opportunity to continue living and working in Sweden with access to social security, healthcare and education, immediately after the UK's exit. Such an approach is in line with the measures recommended by the European Commission in its Communication on Emergency Preparedness of 19 December 2018."

In that plan, the EU asked member states to take a "generous approach" to securing the rights of UK citizens living in their countries, provided such an approach is reciprocated by the UK.

This will only be necessary in a no-deal scenario. Under the existing prepared withdrawal agreement, Brits in the EU would continue to be able to live in the country they had moved to with access to the majority of their current rights such as healthcare, but would lose onward freedom of movement.

brexitann linde
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Santa analysis: Claus and Europe feel Brexit pinch, as will UK's Christmas
  3. How a group of Brits took up a struggle for millions of their co-citizens: Part One
  4. Swedish employer 'tore up my application' at job fair
  5. Santa won't bring Sweden a new government for Christmas

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Accommodation 101: How to rent an apartment in Sweden

To describe it as ‘difficult’ to find a rental apartment in Sweden would be an understatement. In fact, it can be such a pain that some people give up altogether and move elsewhere. Don’t be one of them, here are some tips to help you navigate the Swedish rental market.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. No-deal Brexit: Brits in Europe furious over EU's new contingency plan
  2. Santa analysis: Claus and Europe feel Brexit pinch, as will UK's Christmas
  3. How a group of Brits took up a struggle for millions of their co-citizens: Part One
  4. Swedish employer 'tore up my application' at job fair
  5. Santa won't bring Sweden a new government for Christmas

Discussion forum

21/12
Sweden and the GDPR
21/12
Best route to drive from UK to Sweden ?
20/12
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
20/12
Best (cheapest) way to move house from UK to Swede
20/12
Socialism in Sweden
20/12
Research project public transport in Stockholm
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/12
3 room (2 bedroom) appartment wanted max 30 minutes from Cit
19/12
Book me for your braids and more!
10/12
Looking for an apartment to rent
09/12
Hypnotherapy for people who want to discover yourself!
06/12
New built 5 room apt available in Gröndal for long term rent
04/12
Looking to rent an apartment in Stockholm
View all notices
Post a new notice