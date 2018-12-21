Brits in Sweden should be able to 'live as before' in event of no-deal Brexit: EU minister
There are currently around 20,000 Brits living in Sweden without Swedish citizenship. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT
21 December 2018
12:28 CET+01:00
To describe it as ‘difficult’ to find a rental apartment in Sweden would be an understatement. In fact, it can be such a pain that some people give up altogether and move elsewhere. Don’t be one of them, here are some tips to help you navigate the Swedish rental market.