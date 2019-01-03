Swedish word of the day: stormby

<p><i>Storm</i> is of course related to the English word 'storm' and refers to a period of bad weather with strong winds; under the meteorological definition, wind speed must be above 89 kilometres per hour to be classed as stormy (or <i>stormig </i>in Swedish) but in practice the word is also used in other contexts. It's a very old word, also linked to German <i>Sturm</i>, Gaelic and Irish <i>stoirm,</i> and Icelandic <i>stormor</i>, all of which come from a proto-Germanic word <i>sturmaz</i>.</p><p>In Swedish, you can also turn <i>storm</i> into a verb: <i>storma</i>, as in <i>det stormar</i> (literally 'it is storming', but in English you could only say 'there is a storm' or 'the weather is stormy').</p><p><i>By</i> has several meanings in Swedish, and the one that most language learners are likely to learn first is 'village', but that's not the right one for <i>stormby</i>. <i>By</i> meaning a small village is related to the earlier word<i> býr</i> (town or farm), and shares its origins with the verb <i>bo </i>(to live or reside) and noun <i>bygd </i>(settlement).</p><p>But <i>by </i>can also mean 'gust' or 'blast', and Swedish also has the adjective <i>byig </i>meaning 'windy/gusty'. So <i>stormby </i>means 'stormy winds/gusts', and you may also hear or read the linked words <i>kastby</i> or <i>vindby</i>.</p><p>Each one has a slightly different precise meaning that can help you determine the strength of a storm. <i>Vindby </i>means 'squall' or 'gale' and refers to a sudden and usually short-term increase in wind speed, while <i>stormby </i>is slightly more intense and means that occasional squalls reach the level classed as a storm, although the average wind speed is lower than that classed a storm. Finally, <i>kastby</i> refers to sharp changes in the wind's direction.</p><p>Since gusts are rarely a one-off event, you'll almost always see these three words in the plural form: <i>stormbyar, vindbyar, </i>and<i> kastbyar.</i></p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Från kvällen väntas stormbyar över hela Gotland</i></p><p>From the evening, stormy gusts are expected over all of Gotland</p><p><i>SMHI varnar för risk för nordliga stormbyar</i></p><p>SMHI warns of a risk of stormy gusts in the north</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>