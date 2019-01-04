Suspected Ebola patient isolated at Swedish hospital

The patient was first admitted to the emergency ward at Enköping Hospital on Friday, before being transferred to the clinic for infectious diseases at Uppsala University Hospital, said health officials.

Region Uppsala said in a statement that the test results would "probably come back at some point tonight" and emphasized that Ebola was "still only a matter of suspicion, other diseases are also entirely possible".

The emergency room at Enköping Hospital has now been temporarily closed and medical staff who came into contact with the patient are being looked after. Other patients in need of emergency care are meanwhile advised to go to Uppsala University Hospital or Västmanland Hospital in Västerås.

Uppsala chief of medicine Mikael Köhler told regional newspaper UNT that the patient had returned to Sweden from a trip to Burundi among other places three weeks ago, but was not understood to have visited any areas affected by active Ebola outbreaks. No other details about the patient were immediately disclosed.

Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever and symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, sore throat, muscular pain, headaches and both internal and external bleeding. It spreads through direct contact with body fluids, such as blood, sweat or saliva.