Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Suspected Ebola patient isolated at Swedish hospital

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 January 2019
13:26 CET+01:00
ebolahealthuppsalaenköping

Share this article

Suspected Ebola patient isolated at Swedish hospital
The patient is being treated at Uppsala University Hospital, pictured. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
4 January 2019
13:26 CET+01:00
The emergency ward at Enköping Hospital is currently closed after an unconfirmed case of Ebola.

The patient was first admitted to the emergency ward at Enköping Hospital on Friday, before being transferred to the clinic for infectious diseases at Uppsala University Hospital, said health officials.

Region Uppsala said in a statement that the test results would "probably come back at some point tonight" and emphasized that Ebola was "still only a matter of suspicion, other diseases are also entirely possible".

The emergency room at Enköping Hospital has now been temporarily closed and medical staff who came into contact with the patient are being looked after. Other patients in need of emergency care are meanwhile advised to go to Uppsala University Hospital or Västmanland Hospital in Västerås.

Uppsala chief of medicine Mikael Köhler told regional newspaper UNT that the patient had returned to Sweden from a trip to Burundi among other places three weeks ago, but was not understood to have visited any areas affected by active Ebola outbreaks. No other details about the patient were immediately disclosed.

Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever and symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, sore throat, muscular pain, headaches and both internal and external bleeding. It spreads through direct contact with body fluids, such as blood, sweat or saliva.

ebolahealthuppsalaenköping
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's new laws to look out for in 2019
  2. Thousands without power and traffic disrupted as 2019's first storm hits Sweden
  3. How to make the most of Sweden's public holidays in 2019
  4. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  5. Will Sweden finally get a new government this month?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's new laws to look out for in 2019
  2. Thousands without power and traffic disrupted as 2019's first storm hits Sweden
  3. How to make the most of Sweden's public holidays in 2019
  4. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  5. Will Sweden finally get a new government this month?

Discussion forum

04/01
Food we miss
04/01
Sweden and the GDPR
04/01
I want to do job in sweden
04/01
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
03/01
Appealing to the Migration Agency
02/01
Sweden Democrats = "Generation Identity"?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/01
Female guide wanted for Shaolin Master to travel together
02/01
HOYT Running Chairs have arrived in Sweden, Jan 2019!
31/12
Looking for a Swedish female for a long term partner
30/12
Swedish Lessons Online (Skype etc)
28/12
House
22/12
Studio furnished apartment
View all notices
Post a new notice