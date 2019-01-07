Swedish word of the day: särbo

<p>It's used to refer to a couple who do not live together, and can describe couples who live in different properties in the same cities as well as those in a long distance relationship (or <i>långdistansförhållande</i>) in different regions or even countries.</p><p><i>Särbo </i>is a shortening of <i>isär </i>(literally 'apart', and sharing an etymological root with English 'asunder') and <i>boende</i> (living), so it can be translated as 'apart-living'.</p><p>It's one of a set of similar words to describe different living situations. The original and most commonly used of these words is <i>sambo</i>, meaning 'cohabiting partner' or literally 'together-living', which is used for couples who share a household but are unmarried.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="http://The difference between sambo and marriage in Sweden">The difference between sambo and marriage in Sweden</a></strong></p><p><i>Särbo</i> was created on analogy with <i>sambo</i>, and was first used in the 1980s, some years after <i>sambo </i>entered common usage.</p><p>Another term in the same category is the more colloquial or jokey term <i>mambo</i>, which translates as 'living with mum' (<i>mamma</i> in Swedish) and is used to talk about people, usually single, who still live with their parents into adulthood.</p><p>As is the case with <i>sambo, särbo</i> has connotations of a serious, long-term relationship, rather than someone you've only been dating casually or for a short amount of time. So if you're not confident you've reached that level, it may be better to use an alternative term such as <i>flickvän/pojkvän</i> (girlfriend/boyfriend) until you have that talk.You can use <i>särbo</i> as a noun to talk about someone who lives apart from their partner: <i>min särbo har en syster</i> (my partner, who doesn't live with me, has a sister);<i> Peter och Julia är särbor/särbos</i> ('Peter and Julia are särbos' – note that there are two forms of the plural, although adding 's' is slightly more common).</p><p>It can also function as an adjective to describe the living situation, as in the sentence <i>vi är särbo </i>('we are partners who live apart') or<i> kan man bli lyckligare genom att bli särbos?</i> ('can living apart as a couple make you happier?'). To get the same meaning across, you could also say <i>vi bor isär</i> ('we live apart'), but <i>särbo</i> neatly sums up the idea of being in a romantic relationship in different locations.</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>