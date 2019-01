Storm Alfrida completely wiped out the electricity grid in some places in Stockholm and Uppsala counties when it hit Sweden's east coast overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds of more than 108 kilometres per hour uprooted trees and dislodged objects such as signs and scaffolding, causing transport disruption and power blackouts.

Almost 100,000 households were left without electricity, and although power has now been restored to the majority, more than 8,000 still remained in the dark on Monday morning.

Most of them are based in Norrtälje municipality, where the storm hit the hardest.

"It's getting there, but it's hard work. Furthest out on the coast there are trees and cables on the ground. You have to start from scratch and build a new power grid," Mikael Petrovic Wågmark, press officer for power company Vattenfall, told news agency TT.

In Norrtälje, many fire stations, sports halls and schools are keeping their doors open for residents, offering places to eat, shower, collect fresh drinking water and sleep.

