'Stay off the road': spate of crashes in icy Sweden

"It's slippery and problematic, that's how I would sum it up," police control room officer Kim Hild told newswire TT on Monday morning. "There are reports of really slippery road conditions. We certainly should not judge all drivers, but it seems not everyone everywhere is adapting their style of driving to the weather."

Police urged drivers to avoid the E6 motorway between Landskrona and Helsingborg, after a series of accidents. One woman had to be cut out of a car after a crash involving three cars and a truck. She was taken to hospital but was conscious and able to speak.

The E4 road was closed northbound at Åstorp in northern Skåne after a thick layer of ice on the road left several trucks unable to climb a hill, with traffic rerouted via other roads.

In northern Sweden national weather agency SMHI issued a class-two warning (on a scale from one to three) for heavy snow in Västerbotten and Norrbotten late on Sunday.

"We could get up to 50 centimetres of snow. But other parts of northern Sweden could also get a couple of decimetres," SMHI meteorologist Sandra Andersson said.

The snow warning was downgraded to a class-one alert on Monday morning.

