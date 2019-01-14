Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Stay off the road': spate of crashes in icy Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 January 2019
09:47 CET+01:00
weathersnowskånemalmö

Share this article

'Stay off the road': spate of crashes in icy Sweden
Snow in Västerbotten on Friday. Photo: Jonas Berglund/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
14 January 2019
09:47 CET+01:00
Police in southern Sweden warned drivers to stay off the motorway after a spate of rush-hour accidents on icy roads.

"It's slippery and problematic, that's how I would sum it up," police control room officer Kim Hild told newswire TT on Monday morning. "There are reports of really slippery road conditions. We certainly should not judge all drivers, but it seems not everyone everywhere is adapting their style of driving to the weather."

Police urged drivers to avoid the E6 motorway between Landskrona and Helsingborg, after a series of accidents. One woman had to be cut out of a car after a crash involving three cars and a truck. She was taken to hospital but was conscious and able to speak.

The E4 road was closed northbound at Åstorp in northern Skåne after a thick layer of ice on the road left several trucks unable to climb a hill, with traffic rerouted via other roads.

In northern Sweden national weather agency SMHI issued a class-two warning (on a scale from one to three) for heavy snow in Västerbotten and Norrbotten late on Sunday.

"We could get up to 50 centimetres of snow. But other parts of northern Sweden could also get a couple of decimetres," SMHI meteorologist Sandra Andersson said.

The snow warning was downgraded to a class-one alert on Monday morning.

SWEDEN ESSENTIALS: The best winter driving tips to stay safe on the road

weathersnowskånemalmö
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  2. How Brexit and the fight for rights united Britons from across Europe
  3. Swedish parties strike deal to end political deadlock
  4. Work permit rules complicate cross-border commuting for non-EU citizens
  5. ANALYSIS: Löfven’s return as Swedish PM carries ‘high price’ for all

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  2. How Brexit and the fight for rights united Britons from across Europe
  3. Swedish parties strike deal to end political deadlock
  4. Work permit rules complicate cross-border commuting for non-EU citizens
  5. ANALYSIS: Löfven’s return as Swedish PM carries ‘high price’ for all

Discussion forum

14/01
Moving to Sweden as an Orthodontist
14/01
Equality for Islamic women!
14/01
Massive "Refugee" influx into Stockholm.
14/01
Bringing Cars from the UK to Sweden
13/01
Part-Time Work while doing your PhD
13/01
The misery of trying to find apartment in sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

10/01
Room available for student only!
09/01
English tutor sought in Nacka, Stockholm
07/01
Tea buyers wanted - Sri Lankan products supplier, Stockholm
07/01
Swedish lessons
04/01
Book Cleaning Service in Stockholm
04/01
Female guide wanted for Shaolin Master to travel together
View all notices
Post a new notice