Join us at The Local's January after-work mingle

15 January 2019
15:08 CET+01:00
the localminglemembers eventwhats oneventsstockholm

A picture from The Local's last event for Members. Photo: Nele Schröder/The Local
Come for a drink and meet the team behind Europe's English-language news site The Local, providing daily news for a global audience of more than 5 million people a month.

You'll also have the chance to mix with our international community of Members, readers and some of the inspiring people who have made headlines on our site over the past year, at The Local's first afterwork event of 2019.

The event is FREE for Members of The Local, but guests and other readers can pay 100 kronor at the door or 75 kronor if you sign up in advance. The sign-up fee also includes one month's Membership of The Local, with perks such as unlimited reading, access to premium features, a low-ad version of the site and invitations to more events in the future.

We'll be at the Hard Rock Café in Stockholm after work from 6pm on January 31st. You will get a discount on food and drinks, and our very own social media editor Matt Hope will be DJing on the night.

Places are limited, so please sign up HERE.

We can't wait to see you there!

In the meantime, check out our ten reasons why you should become a Member of The Local here, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the stickiest news stories from across Sweden. And if you're wondering what an afterwork is, this article is for you.


Come and say hi to The Local's team in Stockholm. Photo: Nele Schröder/The Local

