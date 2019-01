The agreement would see a Social Democrat-Green Party government, with backing from two former opposition rivals, the Centre and Liberals.

Almost half of those surveyed said the proposed deal was "quite bad" (12 percent) or "very bad" (37 percent), according to a survey carried out by Sifo for Svenska Dagbladet.

Just one in ten (11 percent) said it was "very good", 30 percent "quite good", and a further 11 percent said they were unsure or didn't know. Sifo questioned 1,240 people for the survey between January 11th and 14th.

"If we look at the whole population, there are more who believe the agreement is bad, but the difference is not that large. The Swedish population is split on this question, some groups more so than others," Sifo's head of analysis Toivo Sjörén told the newspaper.

When looking at voters of the Left Party, which has refused to support the proposed government "in the current situation" and is excluded from political influence by the deal, a majority described the deal as "quite good" or "very good".

The deal is not yet guaranteed to go ahead. The four parties included in the agreement have only 167 seats between them, which means they do not have a majority among parliament's 349 members.

Assuming that the right-wing parties – the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats – will vote against the deal, this means that the Left Party's 28 MPs would need to either vote in favour or abstain in order to avoid a majority of 'no' votes.

Sweden's parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén has given the parties an additional 48 hours for talks, postponing the planned prime ministerial vote until Friday, in order for the parties to try to find support for a deal.

Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT