The man, who has recently serving a two-year prison sentence for drugs offences, was arrested after police managed to block his way.

“The suspected offences are reckless driving in traffic and driving under the influence of drugs,” Anna Göransson at Malmö police’s operations centre told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

She said that a passenger who was also in the car was suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

The car chase began when the Lamborghini, worth close to $250,000, was approached by police near Malmö’s city library.

But instead of cooperating the man put his foot on the gas and sped off down Regementsgatan.

The man was stopped shortly after he took a sharp right turn down Sergels Väg, and was met by police at the corner of Kilian Zollsgatan.