How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am 31 years old and I usually spend my days with my family.

I have an engineering background and I like DIY projects, so I am often found with a screwdriver in my hand fixing (or breaking) things.

We like to travel so almost every month we make a short two-three-day trip to a different country in Europe.

When and why did you move to your city/neighbourhood?

I moved to Sweden in 2015 with my wife as she got scholarship from Jönköping University for a Masters Degree.

Now, I am doing a management job here and she is working on multiple sustainability programmes going on in Pakistan.

What do you love the most about your city/neighbourhood?

Serenity and calmness in the air.

The beach.

What annoys you the most about your city/neighbourhood?

Increasing traffic.

How should I spend a day in your city/neighbourhood?

In the morning, you could go for a run along the beach. After breakfast, one can visit Stadsparken where awesome views of the city and a rare bell tower awaits you.

The park also features a small scale zoo and aviary. For the lunch, there are numerous options including local pizzerias, fine dining and global food chains. After lunch, a visit to Match Stick and Jönköping City Museum could provide insight to history of the city. Evening should be spent sipping chai lattes in one of the many lakeside cafés surrounded by stunning views of the Munksjö bridge. For the dinner and drinks, restaurants and bars in the city centre welcome you with a cozy and warm ambiance and local feel.

Other attractions include:

Rosenlunds Badhus, literally 'The bathhouse of Rosenlund', is a swimming hall where both adults and children can enjoy themselves. It is quite a big swimming hall with an 'adventure' section for the young ones, a diving room and also massages can be booked.



DreamHack is a LAN gaming event which takes place in the Elmia Expohall, right next to the bathhouse of Rosenlund. It is the world's largest LAN party – it usually takes place two times a year in June and November.

The beach. The beach of Lake Vättern is one of Jönköping's prides. During summertime it is an excellent place to go swimming, playing volleyball or even attending a small (free) festival which is held there annually (usually in August) called 'Vätternfesten'.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city/neighbourhood?

Jönköping is the birthplace of the safety match. Gränna, a suburb of Jönköping, is the hometown of the peppermint rock candy.

