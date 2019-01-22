Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

BREAKING: Missing six-month-old baby found after major search effort in Gothenburg

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
22 January 2019
15:42 CET+01:00
gothenburgpolicemissing baby

Share this article

BREAKING: Missing six-month-old baby found after major search effort in Gothenburg
File photo of a police officer. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
22 January 2019
15:42 CET+01:00
UPDATED: A six-month-old baby girl has been found, just over two hours after her disappearance in Gothenburg on Tuesday afternoon sparked a major police search.

The girl was reported missing just after 2pm. Her mother told police she had left her in the pram outside a kindergarten in the Hisingen area of Gothenburg while she went inside to pick up her older child.

When she came back outside five to ten minutes later, the baby and the pram were gone.

At 4.14pm, Gothenburg police said that one of their patrols had received reports of a baby found in a pram, who matched the description of the missing child. The baby is in good health, police press spokesperson Peter Adlersson told the TT news agency.

"An unknown person alerted a guard at the scene regarding the discovery," a police statement said, and confirmed a few minutes later that the baby's identity had been confirmed. 

Police had said earlier that they were working on the assumption that she may have been abducted and called in extra resources, including police dogs and a helicopter, to help with the search efforts. 

"Somebody has probably actively taken the pram, we have no other explanation at the moment," Adlersson told TT earlier on Tuesday.

gothenburgpolicemissing baby
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How to change your driving licence to a Swedish one
  2. Sweden's new laws to look out for in 2019
  3. Studying in Sweden? Sign up for half price student Membership with The Local
  4. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  5. What does Sweden's government deal mean for internationals in Sweden?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

PODCAST: How to bring a gender equality policy to life

The Local’s Sophie Miskiw speaks with Johanna Lundin, CEO and founder of Equalate, a Stockholm-based consultancy service dedicated to developing equality, diversity and inclusion within organisations.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. How to change your driving licence to a Swedish one
  2. Sweden's new laws to look out for in 2019
  3. Studying in Sweden? Sign up for half price student Membership with The Local
  4. Timeline: Everything that's happened in Swedish politics since the elections
  5. What does Sweden's government deal mean for internationals in Sweden?

Discussion forum

22/01
Fiki is a troll
22/01
Holidays paid in money
22/01
Italian marrying a Sweden.
22/01
Word association game
22/01
So how are the Swedish feminist
21/01
Indoor ice skating
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/01
Personal Styling and Personal Shopping
17/01
Offering English classes - Learn with a Canadian teacher!
17/01
Affordable Personal Training
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Ashes to Ashes by Harold Pinter - English-speaking theatre
14/01
Removals of House belongings Lapland to UK
View all notices
Post a new notice