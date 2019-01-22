BREAKING: Missing six-month-old baby found after major search effort in Gothenburg

File photo of a police officer. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

UPDATED: A six-month-old baby girl has been found, just over two hours after her disappearance in Gothenburg on Tuesday afternoon sparked a major police search.

The girl was reported missing just after 2pm. Her mother told police she had left her in the pram outside a kindergarten in the Hisingen area of Gothenburg while she went inside to pick up her older child.

When she came back outside five to ten minutes later, the baby and the pram were gone.

At 4.14pm, Gothenburg police said that one of their patrols had received reports of a baby found in a pram, who matched the description of the missing child. The baby is in good health, police press spokesperson Peter Adlersson told the TT news agency.

"An unknown person alerted a guard at the scene regarding the discovery," a police statement said, and confirmed a few minutes later that the baby's identity had been confirmed.

Police had said earlier that they were working on the assumption that she may have been abducted and called in extra resources, including police dogs and a helicopter, to help with the search efforts.

"Somebody has probably actively taken the pram, we have no other explanation at the moment," Adlersson told TT earlier on Tuesday.