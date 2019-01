The mercury dropped to a shivering -35.5C in Gielas in the southern Lapland mountains in northern Sweden between Monday and Tuesday – the coldest temperature yet this winter.

In fact, temperatures remained below -30C in large parts of the northern Norrland region on Tuesday morning, and the big freeze is set to stay for now, according to meteorologists.

"When we get to Friday and further ahead the forecasts are more uncertain, and it is not clear what the weather will be like this weekend," Sofia Söderberg, meteorologist at Swedish national weather agency SMHI told the TT newswire on Monday afternoon.

But if you think -35.5 sounds cold, try -52.6C which is the coldest temperature ever officially recorded in Sweden, in Vuoggatjålme in the Lapland mountains on February 2nd, 1966.

READ ALSO: