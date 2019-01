The fault means that there may be cracks in the fuel line, meaning that over an extended period of time, fuel could leak out into the engine compartment.

"Investigations carried out by Volvo Cars have indicated this problem with the fuel line where cracks can occur, and therefore affected cars are being recalled as a safety precaution," said Volvo head of press Annika Bjerstaf.

A total of 37,000 cars in Sweden are affected by the recall notice, as Aftonbladet was first to report, and globally around 200,000 vehicles are affected.

The models being recalled are Volvo V40, V40CC, S60, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and XC90. Customers who own these cars have been asked to contact official Volvo dealers in order to have the fault fixed for free.

