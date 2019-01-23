Train collides with car in southern Sweden

One person, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital, according to a police statement.

"Emergency services, ambulance services, and police were alerted when information came in about a collision between a private car and a train," the statement said, as well as saying that it was "unclear" what damage or injuries the accident had caused.

By 12.40, emergency services and medics had been able to leave the scene, but police continued to work at the site of the accident, according to the local Norrköpings Tidningar.

A police press spokesperson told the TT news agency that the man taken to hospital had been the only person in the car, and said that he was not aware of any injuries to train passengers.

The collision took place at a railway crossing near Kolsebro, southeastern Sweden shortly before 11am.

A map with the approximate location of the accident marked in red. Image: Google Maps

Traffic along the route between Västervik and Linköping was stopped in both directions as a result of the accident.