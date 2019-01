The photos are taken by Serbian photographer Nikola Olic as part of his global project, Cities.



Architectural floral reflection – Copenhagen





Uphill – Copenhagen





Perfect urban balance – Copenhagen





Bowing down to nature – Copenhagen





Constructed & construction – Malmö





Nature wall – Fredensborg





Sculptural boundaries – Malmö





The Bjarke Ingels Triangle – Copenhagen





Reflecting on everything – Copenhagen





Patterns of patterns – Copenhagen





Floral structures – Fredensborg





Holding the sky – Malmö





The Torso – Malmö





Stairway to urban heaven – Copenhagen



All photos courtesy of Nikola Olic. To see more of Olic's work, click here.