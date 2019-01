How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I'm 31 and I usually spend my days at Mindpark, a co-working space working on some project or other. There are a number of events that take place through the week in the city so I try to go for as many as I can and meet new people in order to get out of my blanket and my comfort zone.

When and why did you move to your city?

I moved to Sweden in the summer of 2017 after my husband got a job here in Helsingborg. It was quite a nerve-racking decision to move bag and baggage, but definitely a good one!

What do you love the most about your city?

That it's the perfect mix of a city and a town. It's lagom! I come from a city where just my own neighborhood has more people than the entire city of Helsingborg. That took some time getting used to, but after a while I started loving how peaceful it is.

What annoys you the most about your city?

Umm, maybe the fact that catching late night flights is difficult since trains from Helsingborg stop after a certain hour and getting to Copenhagen (the closest international airport) can be tricky – but not impossible.

How should I spend a day in your city?

If one is coming from Denmark (and just for a day!), I would say hop on the ferry from Helsingor instead of taking the train to Helsingborg. That in itself is such a lovely experience and takes only 20 minutes.

Once you're here, you can either rent a bicycle from right outside the train/ferry station or you could just walk around to take it all in. Walk up the steps at Kärnan, the medieval tower and if you can, go all the way up to get some amazing views of the city. Admire the architecture of the City Hall and walk into the cobbled shopping street after.

If all that walking doesn't tire you then head to the beach to cool down and try some mjukglass (soft ice cream). End your day by visiting Sofiero, a former royal castle with some lovely gardens around.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city?

The Museum of Failure which is now being showcased around the world, started right here in Helsingborg in 2017. Story goes, that the founder misspelled 'museum' when he registered a domain name. Oh, the irony!

Follow Parul Ghosh on Instagram here. Do you want to be The Local's next #MySweden Instagram takeover host? Click HERE to apply.