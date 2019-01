Those who rang into the agency heard what was described as a hateful voice saying "jävla Migrationsverket" (which can be translated as "damn" or "fucking Migration Agency").

The hack was first reported by SVT just after 9am on Monday. When The Local called the agency shortly after 9.30am, phone service had returned to normal and our reporter heard the agency's standard automatic greeting.

Migrationsverket press spokesman Mardin Baban confirmed to the TT news agency that callers earlier in the morning were greeted by the vulgar message.

"We are now back on and are testing continuously, and it seems to be fixed. We do not yet know what happened and investigations are under way," he said.

The agency also wrote about the incident on its Facebook page, saying that the problem has been resolved and apologizing for any inconvenience caused to callers.

The Local has contacted the Migration Agency for additional information and will update this article if it is provided.