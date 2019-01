Across Sweden, salaries increased by an average 2.6 percent during the first eleven months of 2018, representing a modest increase over the 2.3 percent growth seen in 2017.

Public sector wages grew by 3.0 percent in November 2018, while the private sector increase was a more modest 2.4 percent.

“The boom in the Swedish economy and the strong demand for labour have not had significant impacts on the rate of wage increase in the economy as a whole,” Medlingsinstitutet economist Valter Hultén said in a press release

“At the same time, demand for labour is very high in the public sector and this can be a contributing factor to the wage increases being somewhat higher there than in the business sector,” he continued.