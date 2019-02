The Tax Agency contends that when Swedish tech company Midasplayer, the maker of Candy Crush Saga and other titles under the more widely-known company name King, sold King to the American gaming company Activision Blizzard in 2016, Sweden lost out on valuable intellectual property rights.

“We believe that there has been a transfer of rights from the company in Sweden. We want to tax this transaction for half of the value of the intellectual property rights,” Tax Agency (Skatteverket) spokesperson Roberth Glansberg told Dagens Industri earlier this week.

King spokeswoman Charley Tesch told Dagens Industri that the company disagrees with the tax agency’s assessment but is willing to work with the authorities to find a solution.

The company “regrets that the Swedish Tax Agency does not share our view on how King’s business should be taxed in a correct and fair manner,” she wrote in a comment to the newspaper.