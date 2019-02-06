Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Why Sweden marks Sami National Day today

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
6 February 2019
07:55 CET+01:00
samihistoryculture

Share this article

Why Sweden marks Sami National Day today
A Sami reindeer herder. Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix / TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
6 February 2019
07:55 CET+01:00
On February 6th, Sami National Day is celebrated across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia.

The day is celebrated throughout Sápmi, the Sami name for the region inhabited by the Sami people, to mark the anniversary of the first Sami congress held by indigenous Scandinavians.

This year marks 101 years since the first such congress took place in Trondheim, Norway, attended by over 100 people from Norway and Sweden.

The following year, 1918, a similar congress was held, this time in Sweden, and since 1993 a celebration has been held on February 6th, called Sámi álbmotbeaivi in the Sami language, literally 'day of the Sami people'.

Key parts of the celebration include the Sami flag – which depicts a circle symbolizing the sun and the moon in the colours of red, blue, green and yellow inspired by traditional Sami dress – and the Sami national anthem, a song written in the early 20th century by the man who became the first Sami person to be elected to Norwegian parliament.

Today, there are around 90,000 Sami people throughout the world, of whom between 20,000 and 35,000 live in Sweden, where Sami people have lived since the last Ice Age. They received official recognition from the UN as an indigenous people in 1977, but it wasn't until 2011 that Sweden's constitution recognized Sami people as an indigenous people.

IN PICTURES: Amazing images of reindeer herding in northern Sweden

 

samihistoryculture
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. How to file your taxes and get your refund back as soon as possible
  2. How to manage your pension in Sweden – even if you're not planning to stay
  3. Why is it so hard to make friends with the Swedes?
  4. Have Sweden's stolen crown jewels been found at last?
  5. Don't miss out on these Swedish tax deductions when you declare

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

PODCAST: How to measure gender equality in the workplace

The Local’s Sophie Miskiw is joined by Pernilla Alexandersson, CEO and founder of Add Gender, a Stockholm-based consultancy service committed to improving equality and diversity in the workplace.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. How to file your taxes and get your refund back as soon as possible
  2. How to manage your pension in Sweden – even if you're not planning to stay
  3. Why is it so hard to make friends with the Swedes?
  4. Have Sweden's stolen crown jewels been found at last?
  5. Don't miss out on these Swedish tax deductions when you declare

Discussion forum

07/02
Todays Joke for you
05/02
GDPR personal data removal in Sweden
05/02
The misery of trying to find apartment in sweden
05/02
Applying for masters course in Sweden
05/02
How is 43k SEK/mo Salary for Family of 3 ?
04/02
Moving here, must be demand?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/02
1.5/2 room apartment wanted from April
05/02
A room wanted within Nacka
05/02
Rose Geranium Essential oil, 10ml. Free Postage in Sweden.
05/02
Furnished room available in Kista
05/02
Lawyer for Power of Attorney recommendation sought
04/02
Furnished room for rent, ideal for a student
View all notices
Post a new notice