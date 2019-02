"There are around 4,500 to 5,000 vulnerable EU citizens currently in Sweden," Claes Ling-Vannerus, Sweden's national coordinator on the issue, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

This is the same number estimated in a report three years ago from Martin Valfridsson, who was appointed by the Swedish government to investigate the issue and what to do about it.

Sweden appointed the national coordinator to work with the governments of Romania and Bulgaria on providing aid to ethnic Roma communities to reduce the attraction of travelling to other European countries to beg.

Municipalities across Sweden and volunteer organisation have offered shelter and food to those in need. Others have taken a tougher approach, with police this year starting to enforce a begging ban in Vellinge, near Malmö, the first municipality in Sweden to bring in such a ban. READ ALSO: Police start enforcing Sweden's first begging ban

Ling-Vannerus said that Sweden had recently been seeing growing numbers of poor people from Romania and Bulgaria being put to work "in substandard conditions" as cleaners or builders, or in car garages.

"My conclusion is that it is very attractive to come to Sweden with the life we live here and with free movement of people, it's hard to stop that."

