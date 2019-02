Sweden has been on course towards becoming a cashless society for years, with several restaurants and even banks today only accepting card payment, and the capital just took another step closer.

On Friday Stockholm public transport operator SL announced it is currently not accepting cash at any of the metro turnstiles.

The move is only supposed to be temporary and is due to an increase in robberies and break-ins. Cash payments will be made possible again once security measures have been boosted, SL said.

In the meantime, customers who wish to pay in cash should seek out other places where SL tickets are sold, for example Pressbyrån stores which are located at several metro stations.

Electronic payment methods include the SL app, ticket machines or, by card, at the turnstiles.

