Brilliant Minds was founded by Spotify's Daniel Ek and Avicii's former manager Ash Pournouri in 2015 and has strived to be a meeting ground for tech entrepreneurs, creatives and innovators ever since.

"We are thrilled to welcome President Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States of America, to Brilliant Minds 2019," the organization wrote in a statement.

INTERVIEW: US boss for Stockholm international tech bash

Obama last visited Stockholm in 2013, and Natalia Brzezinski, the CEO of Symposium Stockholm which is linked to Brilliant Minds, revealed as early as 2017 that she had been trying to tempt him to return to Sweden.

"I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify," he joked at the time.

Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, actor Forest Whitaker and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg are also on the list of speakers at Brilliant Minds, to be held in Stockholm from June 13th-15th.