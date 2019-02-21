Self-driving buses to hit Swedish public roads next year

The electric-powered buses - developed by Nordic busmakers Scania and Nobina - will be deployed on the Barkarbystaden-Akalla public traffic route just north of Stockholm during the course of 2020, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.

The autonomous buses, which will drive in a special bus lane and be monitored by a security driver, will start out travelling without passengers on just one kilometer of the route, but will eventually be rolled out to cover a five-kilometres-long stretch and carry up to 300 passengers per day.

According to SVT, the move will make Sweden the first country in Europe to deploy self-driving buses on public roads.

Kristoffer Tamson, chairman of Stockholm’s public transport company SL, said: "Thanks to this unique agreement, SL will write European public transport history. This is a gigantic step forward for us in our ambition to lead the development of public transport toward smarter, greener and better solutions."

