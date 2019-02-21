Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Self-driving buses to hit Swedish public roads next year

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 February 2019
08:49 CET+01:00
transporttech newsstockholm

Share this article

Self-driving buses to hit Swedish public roads next year
Once the buses are in full operation, they are expected to shuttle up to 300 passengers per day. Photo: Scania handout picture
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 February 2019
08:49 CET+01:00
Two full-length self-driving buses are set to start trafficking a popular Stockholm route next year, reportedly making Sweden the first country in Europe to start deploying autonomous buses on public roads.

The electric-powered buses - developed by Nordic busmakers Scania and Nobina - will be deployed on the Barkarbystaden-Akalla public traffic route just north of Stockholm during the course of 2020, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.

The autonomous buses, which will drive in a special bus lane and be monitored by a security driver, will start out travelling without passengers on just one kilometer of the route, but will eventually be rolled out to cover a five-kilometres-long stretch and carry up to 300 passengers per day.

According to SVT, the move will make Sweden the first country in Europe to deploy self-driving buses on public roads.

Kristoffer Tamson, chairman of Stockholm’s public transport company SL, said: "Thanks to this unique agreement, SL will write European public transport history. This is a gigantic step forward for us in our ambition to lead the development of public transport toward smarter, greener and better solutions."

READ ALSO:

transporttech newsstockholm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
M - 21 Feb 2019 19:45
The bus picture is misleading
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news