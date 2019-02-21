Self-driving buses to hit Swedish public roads next year

<p>The electric-powered buses - developed by Nordic busmakers Scania and Nobina - will be deployed on the Barkarbystaden-Akalla public traffic route just north of Stockholm during the course of 2020, Swedish broadcaster <a href="https://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/stockholm/fran-ar-2020-kommer-att-sjalvkorande-fullangdsbussar-aka-runt-i-barkarby">SVT</a> reported.</p><p>The autonomous buses, which will drive in a special bus lane and be monitored by a security driver, will start out travelling without passengers on just one kilometer of the route, but will eventually be rolled out to cover a five-kilometres-long stretch and carry up to 300 passengers per day.</p><p>According to SVT, the move will make Sweden the first country in Europe to deploy self-driving buses on public roads.</p><p>Kristoffer Tamson, chairman of Stockholm’s public transport company SL, said: "Thanks to this unique agreement, SL will write European public transport history. This is a gigantic step forward for us in our ambition to lead the development of public transport toward smarter, greener and better solutions."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180914/volvos-self-driving-cars-will-soon-hit-the-road-in-sweden">Volvo's self-driving cars will soon hit the streets in Sweden</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180125/in-pictures-swedens-first-driverless-buses-hit-the-streets">IN PICTURES: Sweden's first driverless buses hit the streets</a></strong></li></ul>