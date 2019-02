After a cold night across the country, motorists have been advised to drive carefully and be aware of possible risk of skidding. In Norrland, there's a risk of black ice and even in the southernmost parts of Sweden the cold air could cause problems.

Temperatures are set to rise during the day with a warmer afternoon, but on Friday morning most of the country was experiencing minus degrees.

Precipitation in the form of both snow and rain is forecast to affect a large part of Norrland throughout the entire day.

"It's coming in during the morning in the mountains, and only in the evening will it move away from the east coast," said SMHI meteorologist Anette Levin.

This means there is a high risk of icy roads in places where the rain freezes on the ground. Families taking advantage of the winter sports break with a skiing trip in the mountainous areas should also expect strong winds.

"It's going to be very windy, but not sufficiently so for us to put out warnings," said Levin, although there was one exception: in Lapplandsfjällen, the mountainous part of Lapland, a warning for very strong winds was in place from Friday afternoon onwards.

