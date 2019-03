Of those surveyed for Diversify Foundation's Kompetensutvisning Baseline in collaboration with the Work Permit Holders' Association, 52 percent had studied in Sweden, while 51 percent held a master's degree, 33 percent a bachelor's degree, and three percent a doctorate.

"Make it easier for those who have studied in Sweden, paid for by the taxpayer, to stay here and develop in their careers," one of those affected told the foundation.

"It should be made easier for those who have education and experience in professions where there is a shortage to remain and work in Sweden."

A total of 46 percent told the survey they originally came to Sweden to study, and 36 percent to work.

The respondents had studied at some of Sweden's most elite technical universities: 15 percent at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, 11 percent at Stockholm University, 8 percent at Linköping University and 7 percent at Chalmers Institute of Technology.