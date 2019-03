Sweden announced in 2017 that it would bring back the draft after it was scrapped seven years earlier, and this year a total of 5,000 Swedes are expected to carry out the basic training.

This week, 95,000 18-year-olds in the country will receive a letter with log-in details to carry out an initial survey, including sections on their physical fitness, ability to work with others and follow instructions, and whether they want to do military service. If this isn't filled out within two weeks, they can risk fines.

Based on the results of these surveys, a total of 13,000 people will be called up for a set of in-person tests, including 18-year-olds as well as those who volunteer.

And of this number, around 5,000 will be chosen to do basic training for the military services.

READ MORE: Why Sweden is bringing back the draft

The law states that every Swedish citizen aged between 16 and 70 is responsible to contribute to the defence of the country if needed.

The Swedish Armed Forces have been struggling to attract new recruits in recent years, despite recruitment drives including TV ads and billboards, and the falling numbers prompted the government to announce a return to the draft.

READ MORE: