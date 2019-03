The study was based on measurements of PM 2.5 particles in 73 countries in 2018, and ranked countries from the highest air particle measurement to the least.

Sweden was ranked 69th, meaning only four countries had a higher quality of air and that the concentration of PM 2.5 particles in Sweden was within guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The best performing countries were Iceland and Finland, which were ranked 73rd and 72nd.

Stockholm meanwhile was among the three capital cities with the best air quality.

And in a ranking of European cities, Bredkälen, close to Strömsund in the Jämtland region, was ranked first, while Umeå was the 14th cleanest spot in Europe.

On the global level however, the report highlighted how many places have poor quality air. Each year an estimated seven million people die early due to air pollution, and the PM 2.5 particles are one of the types of pollution that lead to the most significant health problems. In high quantities these particles can affected the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

The three countries with the highest concentration of PM 2.5 particles were Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, while 18 of the most polluted cities were also in these countries.

