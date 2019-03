The power outage did not affect the main railway line as such, but it did knock out electricity at rail operator SJ's storage facility for long-distance trains in Solna north of Stockholm.

As a result, six trains operated by SJ were cancelled in the morning on the busy route between Stockholm and Uppsala. The Local understands SL-run commuter trains (pendeltåg) were not immediately affected.

The problem is also expected to cause delays or cancellations in Örebro, Gothenburg, Uppsala, Sala, Katrineholm, Aneby, Boxholm, Kimstad, Linghem, Linköping, Mantorp, Mjölby, Norrköping, Tranås, Vikingstad, Nässjö, Eskilstuna, Arboga, Hallsberg, Degerfors, Kristinehamn, Välsviken, Laxå, Väse, Vingåker, Karlstad, Malmö, Nyköping and Västerås, according to public broadcaster SVT.

By 8am it was not known when the problem would be resolved, but a spokesperson for Sweden's National Transport Administration told SVT it could take until 7pm on Tuesday.

Vocabulary

train – tåg

delays – förseningar

cancelled – inställda

morning – morgon

railway – järnväg

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.