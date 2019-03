The entryway and window panes at a club in Stortorget in the city centre were smashed as a result of the explosion.

Police said they received reports of a "strong blast" shortly before midnight, and sent several patrols to the scene, cordoning off the area to carry out a technical investigation. They classified the incident as devastation endangering the public.

"Something detonated, the question is just what and why; that's what we're going to try to find out now," police officer Patric Fors told TT shortly after the first reports of the incident came in.

As well as the damage to the club itself, windowpanes at a building opposite were also smashed, but there were no reports of any injuries to people.

Earlier on Sunday evening a blast in the entrance of an apartment block in the Hyllie neighbourhood smashed that building's windows. Fors said there was no evidence of a link between the two incidents, and police later said the blast in Hyllie was caused by fireworks, and that it was being treated as vandalism.

"There is reason to believe that something stronger than fireworks was used at Stortorget," Fors told SVT Nyheter Skåne. "The damage and the circumstances give some insight into what may have been used."