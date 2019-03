The numbers come from preliminary statistics from criminologist Mikael Rying, shared with TV4 programme Brottsjournalen. Rying works for the Swedish police and has analyzed all murder cases in the country since 1990.

Despite the slight decrease, the number remains high. Since 2015, Sweden has recorded the highest annual average of deadly violence in 30 years, at 113 cases per year.

"Of course, this high level is largely due to these shootings in criminal environments," Rying told Brottsjournalen, referring to a wave of shootings linked to gang crime in Sweden's major cities.

The proportion of cases of deadly violence which were considered to have been solved however was at its lowest level in 30 years, with fewer than 70 percent of cases solved. That figure fell to just 24 percent when considering only the shootings in criminal environments.

