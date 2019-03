The worst affected area is the Innerstaden neighbourhood, which stretches from the harbour right up to the edge of the district of Rosengård.

Between January and March, only half of parents living in this area received a place for their children in one of the kindergartens they had asked for, and some children were placed more than three kilometres away from their home.

"Even though we are opening kindergartens, we are closing some too, so while this will bring relief in the long run, it doesn't entirely remove the imbalance," Göran Ernström, head of Malmö's daycare department told state broadcaster Swedish Radio

The problem faced by Malmö is not simply a shortage of places, as some outer districts of the city have a surplus of kindergarten places. The issue is that young parents increasingly want to live in the centre and have their children attend daycare nearby.

Olof Thalberg Adegran, who lives near Folkets Park in the Möllevången area, told the radio station that his daughter Selma had been placed in Fosie, around half an hour away by public transport.

The ten new kindergartens have space for 1,500 children, but the closures mean that the net gain in places will be just 400.

Ernström said that this was because the baby boom in central Malmö over the past few years had forced the municipality to take short-term emergency measures.

"Because we've had such a big expansion, a lot of the kindergartens built have been temporary. We have received temporary building permission in places where we either can't, or don't want to, remain."