From the beginning of next month, anyone who plans to play music at a wedding, baptism or funeral will have to find an alternative source to the streaming option, radio station P4 Kristiansand reports.

The Swedish audio platform’s decision to end its Spotify Business service, which the Church of Sweden currently uses to play pre-recorded music, means other formats are likely to make a comeback.

“Subscriptions for the (Spotify) service will be cancelled and will no longer work. Private Spotify accounts, like you or I and many others have, are not, and never have been, permitted for use for playing music or songs in public places,” Lund Diocese lawyer Anders Eriksson told the radio station.

Those who want to play pre-recorded music in Swedish churches will, in future, have to bring their own CD or legally downloaded music, according to the report.

READ ALSO: The story of Spotify: Sweden's controversial king of music streaming