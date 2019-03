The girl’s injuries were initially considered serious, but the press department at the city’s Sahlgrenska hospital said on Sunday morning that her injuries were classed as minor, P4 Göteborg reports.

“For unknown reasons, she fell from the seventh floor and landed on a metal roof at the level of the second floor,” police press spokesperson Hans Lippens told TT.

The girl’s parents were questioned by police on Saturday night, and a forensic examination of the apartment was carried out. Neighbours also spoke police officers, according to the news agency.

Police confirmed that several elements of the incident suggest possible negligence, and that they have therefore begun preliminary investigations on this basis.

The parents were released at 2am on Sunday after a decision by police prosecutors, but remain under investigation, TT writes.

