Russian jailed for murdering Georgian man in northern Sweden

Haparanda District Court on Monday found Andrei Manko guilty of murdering his 39-year-old Georgian roommate and ordered him to be deported after serving his punishment, according to court documents seen by The Local.

The court said it had found it beyond reasonable doubt that Manko had murdered the other man and cut up his body in their room at an asylum home in Kalix, a town in the far north of Sweden.

Police launched an investigation after a dog walker found the victim's arms, legs and head in the Kalix River on October 24th last year. His torso was found at a waste disposal centre in the town. His genitalia have not yet been found, although it has not been proved that they were intentionally separated from the torso.

Manko, an asylum seeker from Russia, was arrested a few days after October 24th and admitted to having killed the other man. However, he denied the murder charge and claimed to have attacked him in order to protect himself after the 39-year-old came at him with a knife.

The trial heard that Manko had first met the 39-year-old, who was in Sweden without the proper permits, in Stockholm and allowed him to travel with him to Kalix and stay in his room for a number of days.

He said he had contacted police several times to inform them that a man who did not have the legal right to reside in Sweden was staying at the asylum home in Kalix. The court accepted that Manko had been afraid of his victim, which was supported by witness statements, but found that his version of events did not add up with the man's injuries to the back of his head, nor with a forensic examination of the murder scene.

"The court has found that the man's claims about being attacked cannot be true. He dealt at least two blows to the deceased person's head and was well aware of their effect and that they would be fatal," court president Agneta Karlsson explained in a statement.