Love and marriage? The Swedish towns with the highest divorce rates

A total of 50,800 people married in Sweden last year, or in other words five marriages per 1,000 residents, according to new figures by national number crunchers Statistics Sweden.

That is a decrease from ten years previously, when there were 6.1 marriages per 1,000 residents.

Some 25,000 marriages – or around one in two – also ended due to divorce last year. The figure has remained mostly unchanged in the past two decades, and their marriages lasted on average 11.3 years.

The municipality of Ockelbo in Gävleborg county, whose biggest claim to fame is being the town where Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria's husband Prince Daniel grew up, topped the list with 3.7 divorces per 1,000 residents, folllowed by Stockholm suburbs Gnesta and Sundbyberg (with 3.6 each).

Nordmaling in Västerbotten county in northern Sweden, on the other hand, had the lowest divorce rate in 2018, with only 0.8 divorces per 1,000 residents.

Solna north of Stockholm boasted the highest rate of newly-weds, with seven new marriages per 1,000 residents last year, followed by Sundbyberg (6.7), Arjeplog and Eda (6.4 each).

Divorces per 1,000 residents in 2018:

Ockelbo: 3.7

Gnesta: 3.6

Sundbyberg: 3.6

Botkyrka: 3.5

Sigtuna: 3.5

Klippan: 3.5

Essunga: 3.4

Lessebo: 3.3

Hallstahammar: 3.3

Katrineholm: 3.2

Flen: 3.2

Bjuv: 3.2

(Source: Statistics Sweden)

Vocabulary

divorce – skilsmässa (noun) or skilja sig (verb)

marriage – giftermål (the act of entering into a marriage) or äktenskap (your marriage seen over a longer period of time)

municipality – kommun

husband – man or make

newly-weds – nygifta

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.